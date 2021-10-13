City Guide
Faith Mission helps out residents

Burkburnett
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “We’re just lucky that nobody was hurt and I’m glad to still be ticking,” said Burkburnett resident Tom Black.

Black said a tree fell on top of his house during Sunday’s storm. “Part of it is still on the house. I’ve got a grew coming to work on it and all things are good and nobody was hurt.”

Black was able to get free help from family and friends but has to pay to get the rest of tree off his roof.

“Instead of getting a paycheck...we just went out there and wanted to give back our time, give back to the community because we know people were devastated by this storm,” said Dwayne Arias of Faith Mission.

Arias said although he didn’t get to help black he knew other residents needed help so he gather ten men from faith mission and headed to Burk.

“It’s such a good feeling to live in a community where’s still people that will get out on their own, not their job to just make sure people are ok,” said Black.

Arias’ first assignment was a big one.

“The tree actually fell in front of the house blocking of the entry into the house so that was the first one we did that morning and got the tree out of the way,” said Arias.

As for Black he hopes another storm like this doesn’t happen anytime soon.

“We’re in the process of getting back together and hopefully none of these storms that are on the way will be as bad,” said Black.

