4 deaths, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four deaths and 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

59 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been six deaths and 150 new cases reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 11, 2021260s, 70s8058
Tuesday, October 12, 20210--5160
Wednesday, October 13, 2021460s (2), 70s, 90s1959

Last week, there were a total of 13 COVID-19 related deaths, four of which were vaccinated patients. 76% of the 315 new cases reported were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

