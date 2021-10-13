City Guide
Kirby Middle School principal announces improvement plan

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kirby Middle School’s principal announced her improvement plan for the school during Tuesday’s Wichita Falls ISD special session.

Principal Shannon Cunningham said the school will roll out new action steps that will be implemented, which will focus on developing teacher leadership and effective teaching.

Cunningham said some students at Kirby have gaps in their learning and issues they come to school with.

“There’s just so many things to fill in when it comes to basic needs for these kids to get them in a place where they’re ready to learn and I’m not saying other schools don’t deal with that, we just have more,” said Cunningham.

As part of the action steps, the school will have teachers record their teaching methods and use the recordings as a reflection to improve their teaching skills. Superintendent Michael Kurht said Kirby has seen growth and expects the school to do well.

