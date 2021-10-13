City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter in the back

Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.(Pitt County Detention Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A mother is facing charges after an officer walked in on her stabbing her 1-year-old daughter in the back, police say.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Cierra Dyer, 21, dropped the knife when she was confronted by the officer and immediately taken into custody.

Police say Dyer was arguing with a family member over custody of the 1-year-old.

The toddler was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped inmate from Comanche County spotted in Wichita Falls
United Regional officials have issued a statement on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning...
United Regional issues statement on Gov. Abbott ban of vaccine mandates
Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
UPDATE: All-clear given to WFISD middle school after bomb threat
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped Comanche County inmate captured in Wichita Falls
WFPD officer expected to make full recovery after patrol car hit by truck
WFPD officer expected to make full recovery after patrol car hit by truck

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case
William Shatner talks to Jeff Bezos about the experience of going to space.
William Shatner: Going to space profound experience
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
Solo sailor Dustin Reynolds is on the verge of completing a record-setting voyage around the...
Sailor who lost limbs in crash nears end of globe-crossing solo voyage