City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

School concerned about sportsmanship after new soccer record

A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a...
A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.(Tsuji // Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.

The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board.

There’s support for sending a protest to the Benzie Central school board. Hubbell is one of the best players in Michigan.

He scored 16 goals in a 17-0 victory by Benzie Central over Kingsley, setting state and national records for most goals.

Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith says it was a “cheap shot” against a young team.

The Benzie Central coach says he wasn’t trying to humiliate an opponent by keeping Hubbell on offense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped inmate from Comanche County spotted in Wichita Falls
United Regional officials have issued a statement on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning...
United Regional issues statement on Gov. Abbott ban of vaccine mandates
Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
UPDATE: All-clear given to WFISD middle school after bomb threat
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped Comanche County inmate captured in Wichita Falls
WFPD officer expected to make full recovery after patrol car hit by truck
WFPD officer expected to make full recovery after patrol car hit by truck

Latest News

A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launched on Wednesday with William Shatner aboard.
RAW: Blue Origin launches rocket with William Shatner aboard
Federal vaccine mandate looms over the mostly unvaccinated state of Alabama
Federal vaccine mandate looms over the mostly unvaccinated state of Alabama
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space