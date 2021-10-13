Storm chances continue Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to see more mild weather. We will have a high of 82 with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Overnight tonight, we are going to continue to see showers and thunderstorms. We will see a low of 63. Thursday, we are going to warm up a touch. We will see a high of 84 with morning showers and a few storms throughout the day. We will see another cold front move through the area by Thursday night. This will drop the low Thursday night down to 53. Once this happens, we will drop down into the low 70s for the high on Friday. The Friday night we will have a low of 42.

