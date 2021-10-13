City Guide
Thousands of jack-o’-lanterns on display in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - The ultimate Halloween story is back from the grave outside of the famous town of Sleepy Hollow, New York.

More than 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns are on display at The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze of the Hudson Valley.

The hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns recreate Washington Irving’s Headless Horseman and the famous bridge that he cannot cross.

The attraction also features jack-o’-lantern displays of the Statue of Liberty, the Van Cortlandt House, a giant dragon, a firetruck, bridges and even a merry-go-round.

Organizers say it is a year-round planning process.

The event attracted nearly 200,000 people in 2019.

