Tracking a Strong Cold Front

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Areas of showers will continue this evening but should shift east of us later tonight and early Thursday. Our sights will focus on a strong cold front dropping in from the northwest by Thursday afternoon. It may bring a very small chance for a storm to mainly southern Oklahoma. Otherwise, look for blustery and much cooler weather by Friday.

