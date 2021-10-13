UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shooting at law enforcement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The suspect at Turkey Ranch Rd. has been taken to the hospital following a tense standoff with law enforcement.

The incident began when Wichita County deputies responded to a call at around that said a male subject had cut his arm in an attempted suicide at around 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived, the man allegedly began to fire shots in their direction from the house. Our on-scene reporters confirmed that they could hear the gunfire at around 2 p.m.

The subject’s wife and two small children were reportedly in the home during the standoff.

Crisis negotiators from the Wichita County Sheriff’s office and Texas Rangers were eventually able to convince the subject to leave the house. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Wichita County Detention Center, where he was charged with multiple counts of Attempted Capital Murder.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office will be continuing to investigate further into this incident. Other agencies involved included the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Texas Game Wardens and Archer County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

