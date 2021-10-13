City Guide
WFISD reopens Carrigan COVID-19 testing site

The drive-through testing center has been reopened.
The drive-through testing center has been reopened.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD’s Carrigan center reopened on Monday, and making rapid COVID-19 tests available once again to students and staff.

Receiving new inventory allowed officials to reopen the testing center. The school district had closed the site for two weeks after running out of testing supplies in September, forcing students and faculty to reach out to primary care doctors or other community resources for COVID-19 testing.

WFISD initially announced that rapid tests would be available on all school campuses in August, but had halt the program and reopen the Carrigan testing site only two weeks later.

COVID-19 testing supplies have been delivered. Beginning Monday, October 11, the district will resume COVID-19 testing...

Posted by Wichita Falls ISD on Friday, October 8, 2021

