WFISD reopens Carrigan COVID-19 testing site

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD’s Carrigan center reopened on Monday, and making rapid COVID-19 tests available once again to students and staff.

Receiving new inventory allowed officials to reopen the testing center. The school district had closed the site for two weeks after running out of testing supplies in September, forcing students and faculty to reach out to primary care doctors or other community resources for COVID-19 testing.

WFISD initially announced that rapid tests would be available on all school campuses in August, but had halt the program and reopen the Carrigan testing site only two weeks later.

COVID-19 testing supplies have been delivered. Beginning Monday, October 11, the district will resume COVID-19 testing... Posted by Wichita Falls ISD on Friday, October 8, 2021

