WFPD officers presented with new vests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department got their hands on some brand new protective gear thanks to some generous donors.

“We love our community, we love our citizens,” said WFPD Chief Manuel Borrego. “This gives us the opportunity to make sure that when we have a citizen in trouble, we can respond and get the job done.”

The Hundred Club of Wichita Falls, the Dillard Family Foundation and the Bridwell Foundation all came together to raise $270,000 for the state of the art ballistic vests.

“This allows the officers on patrols to respond faster to threats instead of having to wait for SWAT to show up or to run in and endanger their own lives up front cause they don’t have this type of equipment with them,” said Tim Short, president of the Hundred Club of Wichita Falls.

The vests can even block rifle rounds. Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD PIO, said officers will appreciate the benefits.

“They’re safer, they bring more protection, but they’re also more comfortable where the officers can wear them all the time,” explained Eipper.

