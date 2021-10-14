1 death, 31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday, Oct. 14.
58 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been seven deaths and 181 new cases reported so far this week.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, October 11, 2021
|2
|60s, 70s
|80
|58
|Tuesday, October 12, 2021
|0
|--
|51
|60
|Wednesday, October 13, 2021
|4
|60s (2), 70s, 90s
|19
|59
|Thursday, October 14, 2021
|1
|50s
|31
|58
Last week, there were a total of 13 COVID-19 related deaths, four of which were vaccinated patients. 76% of the 315 new cases reported were not vaccinated.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
