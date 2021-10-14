City Guide
Another cold front comes in late Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are going to warm up a touch. We will see a high of 82 with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. We will also see a light mist/fog combination in the morning hours. A few showers and thunderstorms look to develop along the cold front. A few of these storms could be strong. This cold front will drop us down into the mid-50s for the low tonight. Then going into Friday, we are going to see cooler conditions. The high for the day will be 71 with mostly sunny skies. However, the wind will be fairly strong out of the north at 15 to 25. The wind could gust up to 40 mph.

