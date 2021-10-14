BBB warns of scams following Sunday’s storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Burkburnett residents like Aaron Saunders, clean-up from Sunday’s storm is still far from over.

“There’s a long list you could say of people in town who need repairs,” Saunders said.

For Saunders, it means cleaning up a broken fence and some tree limbs, for others, it’s much worse.

And, when the sun rose to the damage on Monday, the offers to help came rolling in.

“People started knocking on the door and ringing the doorbell with either a lawn service of cutting down the trees if we needed it or fencing companies,” Saunders said.

Sometimes, however, what seems like a helping hand can actually be a petty cash grab.

“A lot of times when consumers are in the market for contractors, there’s always a potential for them to be scammed,” Monica Horton of the Better Business Bureau said.

Horton says when the wrath of Mother Nature strikes, it can, unfortunately, give birth to a rise in contractor scams

“When there’s a storm that sweeps through an area, there’s a lot of contractors that will start going door to door. That should raise a red flag,” Horton said.

Some other red flags include contractors who offer a reduced price that needs to be paid before. Others may fail to provide contact information, estimates, references, or proof of insurance.

So, before you hire someone to clean up tree limbs, Horton says do your research so you don’t end up getting ripped limb to limb when it comes to your wallet

“People can get desperate sometimes and sometimes people, unfortunately, prey on those less fortunate,” Saunders said.

