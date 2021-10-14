City Guide
Booker T. Washington gets STEM Lab

Wichita Falls
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Booker T. Washington was selected out of thirty schools in the state to have a mobile STEM lab teach lessons.

A fourth grader said he got to create a robot with his class and he learned a lot.

“I learned that you can make robots by using anything but you have to use objects that move. You can have a whole group, so if you didn’t know what to do, you can ask your other friends,” said Kaden McNeely.

Booker T. Washington was able to host 16 classes over the past few days. The program is offered at no cost to the school due to a grant from TEA.

