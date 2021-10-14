Climate change and how it’s affecting Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Climate change is on the rise in Texas and some climatologists believe that if something isn’t done about it in the next decade, things may not look the same for the next generation growing up.

Two professors said Texas is getting hotter. They specifically study the climate and said climate change is making the Texas heat worse, and certain parts of the state may not experience warm temperatures at night.

“Oftentimes, the only place where people are able to live are places that are more vulnerable,” said Dr. John Gammon.

Doctor Gammon said climate change is on the rise and with Texas getting hotter, urban areas are at a disadvantage.

“Warmer temperatures means the air can hold more water and so when it rains, the rain can be more intense so we can see more flooding in urban areas because of that,” said Doctor Gammon.

“Climate change is happening primarily as a consequence increase in the amounts of green house gases in the atmosphere,” said Scott Meddaugh, professor at MSU Texas. “For example, CO2, the more CO2, the more of the energy we receive from the sun is retained in the atmosphere, things get warmer.”

Doctor Gammon explained why Texas is getting hotter.

“For every degree Celsius globally of global temperature change, we expect to see more than two degrees Fahrenheit of temperature change in Texas,” said Doctor Gammon.

Meddaugh said the consequences are real.

“Locally, it’s probably increasing temperatures, increasing water use. Where is that water going to come from? Agricultural farming in the area will be impacted,” said Meddaugh.

Doctor Gammon said we can see a difference in climate change years from now, but by then it could also get hotter which will mean...

“Storm surges will be higher, rainfall will be more intense,” said Doctor Gammon. “We really don’t know what’s going to happen to severe weather but that can change also. We’ll have to be dealing with it in all sorts of ways.”

Meddaugh said that we’re in a time that’s changing and the change could be more rapid the longer we wait to fix the issue of reducing the amount of CO2 we are reintroducing into the atmosphere.

