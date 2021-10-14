“Cops are about to lose their lives”: Details emerge after Turkey Ranch Rd. shootout

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A newly released affadavit has revealed chilling details about Wednesday’s police shootout, as well as the identity of the culprit.

The document identified Anthony Kienlen as the suspect who allegedly tried to murder deputies with an AK during a tense standoff.

Kienlen was charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, with his total bond set at $1.5M.

Wednesday’s incident began at around 1:40 p.m., after law enforcement received a call from Kienlen’s wife saying that he was trying to slit his wrists in a possible suicide attempt. Four deputies from the Wichita Sheriff’s Office were then sent to Kienlen’s home on Turkey Ranch Rd.

While en route, they were informed by dispatch that Kienlen was saying he wanted officers to shoot him, and that his wife was in the house with two small children. The deputies thus decided not to approach the house directly, instead positioning their patrol cars in the road about 135 yards from the residence.

Kienlen’s wife remained on the phone with law enforcement throughout the incident, describing what was happening so that dispatch could relay information to officers on scene. She allegedly told said Kienlen was wearing bullet-resistant body armor, and that he had had left the house with an AK automatic rifle. Kienlen reportedly paced the property with the rifle strapped to his chest, making repeated threats to shoot officers. According to the affadavit, dispatch could hear Kienlen yelling at his wife to get off the phone, threatening to kill her and saying he wanted “it to be a surprise.”

Kienlen allegedly said he was “ready” for the cops at around 2 p.m. before firing several rounds into the ground. His wife reportedly told officers that she had locked herself and the children inside the house, only for Anthony to kick the door in to grab more firearms from the bedroom. She allegedly told dispatch that Anthony said to her, “Cops are about to lose their lives.”

Kienlen left the house at 2:12 p.m. and drove a golf cart across the front yard to a large concrete fence at the front of the property. Standing on top of the golf cart, he reportedly took aim at deputies over the top of the fence and started firing.

Deputies reported that they felt the “whizzing” of bullets passing by their heads as they sheltered behind their cars, which were struck by gunfire. One officer was able to briefly return fire before taking shelter behind his vehicle.

Kienlen then retreated back into his house, where he allegedly put on a ballistic helmet and grabbed a sniper rifle before reportedly saying, “There will be a lot of bodies out there soon.”

Other agencies arrived to assist the four deputies, including units from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Wichita West Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Archer County Sheriff’s office.

Kienlen left the house again at around 2:23 p.m. and set himself up in a different position along the concrete fence. According to reports, he once again stood on the roof of a golf cart and began firing at law enforcement. Officers took cover and began returning fire. While Kienlen allegedly hit a drone from Texas Parks and Wildlife that had been monitoring the situation, the machine was able to stay airborne.

At 2:28 p.m. Kienlen went back inside the house, reportedly telling his wife that he would “kill them all if they come in the gate.” The WCSO’s Special Response Armored vehicle finally arrived on the scene to help provide additional cover for officers.

Negotiators from the Texas Rangers and WCSO were able to reach Kienlen and his wife by phone, and at around 3 p.m., the two small children in the house were released into the front yard and escorted away from danger. Around 20 minutes later, Kienlen allowed his wife to leave the home, following her shortly afterwards and surrendering to deputies.

Kienlen was then placed under arrest and charged with multiple counts of attempted capital murder of peace officers.

“He’s telling us he wants us to kill him but in law enforcement we don’t want to go in any place wanting to kill anybody, said Sheriff Duke. “However, our deputies were advised at any point if he had a weapon in his hand and they had a clear shot with their rifles, to take him out. Fortunately it didn’t happen, and so I’m really glad for that.”

The Sheriff also stated that Kienlen may have had a history with PTSD, but said further details couldn’t be released due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

