Halloween in the Park creeps into town on Oct. 23

If you love spooky season, you'll adore this family-friendly event!
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you love spooky season, get ready for Halloween in the Park, a fun-packed event put on by the City.

This family-friendly event has something for everyone: cake walks every 30 minutes, a bouncy house, and carnival games are just the tip of the iceberg! For those 10 and under, there will be balloon sculptures and a pumpkin decorating (not carving) contest from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

But wait -- there’s more! Groups and individuals of all ages can participate in a costume parade and contest. Registration for this activity closes at 5 p.m. so that the parade can start, and the winners will be announced by 5:45 p.m.

Halloween in the Park will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lucy Park.

