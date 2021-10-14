City Guide
Kell House hosting jack-o’-lantern jubilee on Oct. 30

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kell House will be hosting its second annual jack-o’-lantern jubilee on Oct. 30!

From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., decorate a pumpkin, play games, participate in a scavenger hunt, and snap some photos at the Kell House Museum grounds.

While it costs $6 per child, parents are free, and a pumpkin and supplies are included in the price of admission. Face painting is also available for an extra charge.

Reservations are required. To save your spot, click here. For more information, call (940) 723-2712 or email kellhouse1909@yahoo.com.

