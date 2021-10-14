City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing

Private Diana Rubiojurado was last seen Oct. 12.
Private Diana Rubiojurado was last seen Oct. 12.(Fort Sill Public Affairs)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) is seeking the public’s help in finding Fort Sill soldier, Diana Rubiojurado.

On Oct. 12, Rubiojurado’s unit reported she failed to report to work. According to Fort Sill officials, attempts to contact her by law enforcement, her chain-of-command and her family have been unsuccessful.

Rubiojurado is a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with dark hair and brown eyes.

She drives a four door green Nissan Altima Hybrid with a CA plate number 8SPZ905.

Her family confirmed that she flew to Salinas, Calif., where she made contact with them, and said she would return to Fort Sill with her car.

Military officials are in contact with Rubiojurado’s Family and close friends to ensure her health and safety.

Anyone with information related to the location of Rubiojurado or details related to the conditions she went missing should contact the Fort Sill Military Police at (580) 442-2101/2103.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.
BREAKING: Police standoff with armed suspect on Turkey Ranch Rd.
Police formed a perimeter around a home on Turkey Ranch Rd.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shooting at law enforcement
Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.
“Cops are about to lose their lives”: Details emerge after Turkey Ranch Rd. shootout
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped Comanche County inmate captured in Wichita Falls
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Better Business Bureau
BBB warns of scams following Sunday’s storms
Is Texas getting hotter?
Climate change and how it’s affecting Texas
If you love spooky season, you'll adore this family-friendly event!
Halloween in the Park creeps into town on Oct. 23
The Burkburnett Bulldog Brigade won at the Seymour Marching contest on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021....
UIL marching contest happening Saturday in Wichita Falls