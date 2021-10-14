TDEM asks Texans affected by storms to report property damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management is asking Texans affected by severe storms to report property damages.

State residents can report damage to homes and businesses by taking Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iStat) damage surveys. The survey results give information to state emergency management officials, allowing them to determine if Texas meets federal requirements for disaster assistance.

You can take the iSTAT damage survey by clicking here and selecting “October Heavy Rain Event.” Reporting damage through the survey is voluntary and does not act as a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency; it also does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

The survey comes in the wake of severe storms, hail, and flash flooding ravaging the state. Burkburnett experienced a strong storm on Sunday that caused much of the city to lose power. Residents are continuing to clean up in the wake of the weather.

