UIL marching contest happening Saturday in Wichita Falls

The Burkburnett Bulldog Brigade won at the Seymour Marching contest on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Brigade earned a 1st Division, won Outstanding Auxiliary and Best Overall Band of the Day.(Burkburnett ISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The UIL Region 7 North Zone Marching Contest will take place this Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

It will cost $5 for anyone over the age of 6. Cash will be the only accepted form of payment and no passes or district badges will be accepted.

This competition includes all schools in this area from 1A to 5A. Things kick off at 10 a.m. with Electra and end at 5:30 p.m. with Rider. The full schedule can be found below:

UIL marching contest happening Saturday in Wichita Falls
UIL marching contest happening Saturday in Wichita Falls(WFISD)

