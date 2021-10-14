WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The UIL Region 7 North Zone Marching Contest will take place this Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

It will cost $5 for anyone over the age of 6. Cash will be the only accepted form of payment and no passes or district badges will be accepted.

This competition includes all schools in this area from 1A to 5A. Things kick off at 10 a.m. with Electra and end at 5:30 p.m. with Rider. The full schedule can be found below:

UIL marching contest happening Saturday in Wichita Falls (WFISD)

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.