WFAFB hosting food distribution event on Saturday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is celebrating World Food Day on Saturday, Oct. 16 with a food distribution event.

Volunteers will be handing out food at the Food Bank on 1230 Midwestern Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the line ends.

WFAFB is putting on the event in conjunction with Just Serve Wichita Falls and volunteers from Vernon College.

