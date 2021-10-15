City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

1 death, 34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Oct. 15.

60 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. The health district reported eight new deaths and 215 cases this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 11, 2021260s, 70s8058
Tuesday, October 12, 20210--5160
Wednesday, October 13, 2021460s (2), 70s, 90s1959
Thursday, October 14, 2021150s3158
Friday, October 15, 2021170s3460

Last week, there were a total of 13 COVID-19 related deaths, four of which were vaccinated patients. 76% of the 315 new cases reported were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 34 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending October 15, 2021, to 215. There were 8 deaths total reported; Case 21,397 (60s), Case 19,445 (70s), Case 19,397 (60s), Case 21,400 (90s, vaccinated Janssen), Case 20,370 (70s), Case 21,419 (60s), Case 21,339 (50s), Case 20,918 (70s).

For the week ending October 15, 2021, there are 215 new cases, 60 hospitalizations, and 730 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 62%.

To date, Wichita County has had 193 reinfections (up 5). There are also a total of 881 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 83).

Of the 60 individuals hospitalized today, 14 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 is a reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).

For the week ending October 15, 2021, the positivity rate is 15%.

Total Hospitalizations = 60

Stable - 35

Critical - 25

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 2

Critical - 2

40 - 49

Stable - 2

Critical - 4

50 - 59

Stable - 7

Critical - 7

60 - 69

Stable - 5

Critical - 8

70 - 79

Stable - 9

Critical - 2

80+

Stable - 8

Critical - 1

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.
“Cops are about to lose their lives”: Details emerge after Turkey Ranch Rd. shootout
Martin Jones was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital.
Victim dies after shooting in Evergreen mobile community
Police formed a perimeter around a home on Turkey Ranch Rd.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shooting at law enforcement
Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
UPDATE: Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing has been found
Jonothan Barnette, 24, joined the U.S. Marine Corps four years ago. He was killed during a...
Family left with questions after Marine killed in training exercise

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 11,990 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
This undated image provided by pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral...
FDA unlikely to rule on Merck’s COVID pill before December
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County