1 death, 34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Oct. 15.

60 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. The health district reported eight new deaths and 215 cases this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, October 11, 2021 2 60s, 70s 80 58 Tuesday, October 12, 2021 0 -- 51 60 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 4 60s (2), 70s, 90s 19 59 Thursday, October 14, 2021 1 50s 31 58 Friday, October 15, 2021 1 70s 34 60

Last week, there were a total of 13 COVID-19 related deaths, four of which were vaccinated patients. 76% of the 315 new cases reported were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 34 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending October 15, 2021, to 215. There were 8 deaths total reported; Case 21,397 (60s), Case 19,445 (70s), Case 19,397 (60s), Case 21,400 (90s, vaccinated Janssen), Case 20,370 (70s), Case 21,419 (60s), Case 21,339 (50s), Case 20,918 (70s).

For the week ending October 15, 2021, there are 215 new cases, 60 hospitalizations, and 730 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 62%.

To date, Wichita County has had 193 reinfections (up 5). There are also a total of 881 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 83).

Of the 60 individuals hospitalized today, 14 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 is a reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).

For the week ending October 15, 2021, the positivity rate is 15%.

Total Hospitalizations = 60

Stable - 35

Critical - 25

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 2

Critical - 2

40 - 49

Stable - 2

Critical - 4

50 - 59

Stable - 7

Critical - 7

60 - 69

Stable - 5

Critical - 8

70 - 79

Stable - 9

Critical - 2

80+

Stable - 8

Critical - 1

