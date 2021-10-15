All American Haunted Car Wash returns Friday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’ve been wondering how you can get into the Halloween spirit and combine it with an errand like getting your car washed, you’re in luck.

Friday night marks the return of the All American Haunted Car Wash in Wichita Falls. This is the third year the unique car wash experience is returning to Southwest Parkway. The staff at All American said preparations have been going on for weeks and they are ready for the fun to begin.

“Yeah we love it, we love that so many people want to come and experience this and we like to be roaming around and we all get to participate,” said Kevan Jowers, All American Car Wash marketing manager. “The more people we get, the more fun we have doing it.”

The haunted car wash will also take place at the Lawton location on Cache Road. Both will run each Friday and Saturday for the rest of October from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

