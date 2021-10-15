City Guide
Bison calf returned to owner after spotted running loose through N.C. community

By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A bison calf seen on the loose in Brunswick County, North Carolina has been returned to its owner, officials say.

The bison calf was spotted in the Ash community on Thursday and Friday, according to WECT. A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that the bison is seven months old.

The first bison spotting reported to WECT was on Friday morning when it had been spotted near an elementary school.

Further information about the bison or how it got loose have not been shared at this time.

