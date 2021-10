WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Winds will relax tonight and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s by morning. After a chilly start, Saturday looks like a fantastic day with highs in the lower 70s with less wind. Sunday will be a little warmer but still nice. We’ll see highs back in the 80s for a few days next week.

