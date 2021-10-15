Find quality styles & great customer service at NB Suits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking you to NB Suits, Tuxedos, & Alterations. You can find tuxedos, suits, and more for any special occasion.

NB Suits is located at 1700 9th Street near United Regional. What first began as a small tailor shop has grown into a full showroom filled with high-quality suits and accessories.

“I’m the master on the [sewing] machine,” Bush Kyuma, owner of NB Suits said. “We’re great on high-quality suits. We have high-quality tuxedo rentals, custom-made clothing. We do have a lot of shoes you can pick. We can make you one [pair] from scratch.”

They can customize anything, including dress shoes. They take extensive measurements of your feet and let you choose the material and style. Once everything is measured and selected, the order is sent off to the manufacturer. About two weeks later, your shoes and a care kit will arrive in a very nice box.

“[These] are specifically ordered for your foot. It will not come in a ten. It will not come in a ten and a half. It will come in for a Jimmy because it’s Jimmy’s foot,” Jimmy Fowler, the general manager for NB Suits said.

Another great thing about NB Suits is the customer service. The staff at NB Suits act as fashion consultants and help you put together a stylish look for any occasion. They can build an entire outfit from their wide selection in the store or pair items with things from your own closet.

We spoke with several customers about their experience and they all spoke highly of the staff and quality of the products.

“I would recommend NB Suits to others for a number of reasons,” Don Caldwell, a longtime customer said. “One, because of their very very wide assortment of men’s clothing, unparallel to any in this area. Secondly because of the customer service experience and alterations. You have one of the best tailors anywhere.”

NB Suits is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, you can take a look at the NB Suits website or Facebook page. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.