Illegal alcohol sales

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover investigation and found four individuals in Wichita Falls who violated the law.

The investigation started back in august and the charges are for selling alcohol to minors and selling alcoholic beverages after legal hours. Public information officer Chris Porter said they try to work with individuals and businesses during a case like this to get them back on track and in compliance with the law.

“They turned themselves into the Wichita County sheriff’s office yesterday and that was the case with all four folks. What happened in this case, was the Wichita County sheriff’s office was not accepting misdemeanor bookings over the last few months due to COVID-19 and so once that restriction was lifted the folks turned themselves in,” said Porter.

