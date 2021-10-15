Longtime MSU Texas donor dies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The man behind the name of the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering at Midwestern State University has died.

The MSU Texas Board of Regents approved the naming of the college in 2018 in honor of the James N. McCoy Foundation. They also accepted a multi-year pledge from the foundation to renovate and expand the Bolin Science Hall.

University officials released the following statement on Friday:

“We are saddened by the passing of Mr. Jim McCoy. His vision and support of education, especially in the fields of mathematics, science, and engineering, provided a solid foundation for student achievement and success. He was a dear friend of MSU Texas and of the community, and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Vicki and the family.”

McCoy was not a graduate of MSU, but has personal experience with the university through attending night classes in geophysics to study digital signal processing.

