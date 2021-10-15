City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Longtime MSU Texas donor dies

Longtime MSU Texas donor dies
Longtime MSU Texas donor dies
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The man behind the name of the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering at Midwestern State University has died.

The MSU Texas Board of Regents approved the naming of the college in 2018 in honor of the James N. McCoy Foundation. They also accepted a multi-year pledge from the foundation to renovate and expand the Bolin Science Hall.

University officials released the following statement on Friday:

McCoy was not a graduate of MSU, but has personal experience with the university through attending night classes in geophysics to study digital signal processing.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.
“Cops are about to lose their lives”: Details emerge after Turkey Ranch Rd. shootout
Martin Jones was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital.
Victim dies after shooting in Evergreen mobile community
Police formed a perimeter around a home on Turkey Ranch Rd.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shooting at law enforcement
Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
UPDATE: Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing has been found
Jonothan Barnette, 24, joined the U.S. Marine Corps four years ago. He was killed during a...
Family left with questions after Marine killed in training exercise

Latest News

Sky is looking for her forever home
Sky is looking for her forever home
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
WFISD asks for feedback on HS mascot choices
WFISD asks for feedback on HS mascot choices
Sky is looking for her forever home
Sky is looking for her forever home