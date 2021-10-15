Mild weather for Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we are going to finally have some calm weather. While the wind will be strong being the cold front, we are now looking at a dry weather pattern. After the cold front moves through the area, we will be looking at a cool day. The high for today will be 71 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. The wind could gust up to 35 mph. However, tonight the wind will calm down and it will be cold. The low for tonight will be 42 with clearing skies. This weekend looks nice. We will have highs in the mid to low-70s with generally sunny skies.

