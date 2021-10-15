City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas man accused of stabbing, killing parents

Nickie Costello, 35, is charged with capital murder for the killing of his parents.
Nickie Costello, 35, is charged with capital murder for the killing of his parents.(Houston Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The man accused of fatally stabbing his parents, Nickie Costello, 35, has been charged with capital murder.

Police found David Morgan, 50, and Juanita Costello, 56, dead at 308 East Tidwell Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at the residence and noticed the door to the home was open when they arrived at the scene.

Morgan and Juanita Costello were found unresponsive inside the residence.  The couple suffered multiple stab wounds and were later pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness provided information to detectives, who eventually learned the suspect, Nickie Costello, had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police took the suspect into custody after he wrecked the vehicle.

Costello was transported to a hospital, where he remains hospitalized for injuries sustained in the wreck.

The booking photo of Costello included in this article is from a 2019 arrest.

Police found David Morgan, 50, and Juanita Costello, 56, dead at 308 East Tidwell Road at about...
Police found David Morgan, 50, and Juanita Costello, 56, dead at 308 East Tidwell Road at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12.(Houston Police)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.
“Cops are about to lose their lives”: Details emerge after Turkey Ranch Rd. shootout
Martin Jones was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital.
Victim dies after shooting in Evergreen mobile community
Police formed a perimeter around a home on Turkey Ranch Rd.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shooting at law enforcement
Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
UPDATE: Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing has been found
Jonothan Barnette, 24, joined the U.S. Marine Corps four years ago. He was killed during a...
Family left with questions after Marine killed in training exercise

Latest News

Sky is looking for her forever home
Sky is looking for her forever home
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021 file photo people participate in the Houston Women's March against...
Justice Dept. will ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law
WFISD asks for feedback on HS mascot choices
WFISD asks for feedback on HS mascot choices
Sky is looking for her forever home
Sky is looking for her forever home