Vernon church holds 100 days of service

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A congregation in Vernon has spent the past 69 days in their sanctuary after school and work to give praise and worship.

It’s called “So Loved,” an idea that came to the Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Toby Castleberry. An idea that told him he needed to preach for a 100 days straight.

“It started from just watching all the bad news, the politics and the divisiveness of our nation. So I just started thinking about the truth that we have good news in in Jesus Christ,” said Pastor Castleberry.

When Pastor Castleberry opened up the church doors for the 100 days of prayer and singing, he only expected to see just a few church members. However, as the days continued more and more members began to fil up the church’s pews.

“I think that one thing people don’t understand about coming to church and reading God’s word is that it’s not a burden. If there’s one thing that I’ve learned especially in this series is that his word they’re a gift to us,” said Charity Abbott, choir leader of Calvary Baptist Church.

Charity Abbott, the church’s choir leader, and member Larry Hamrick said combined they’ve only missed around three days each.

“It encourages me to have God in my life more each and every day,” said Hamrick.

Pastor Castleberry said he knew standing in front of the pulpit every night for four months wouldn’t be easy. But seeing members reading their Bibles has bought them take much closer.

“We’ve seen folks make decisions for Christ, we’ve baptized some folks and just seeing a lot of growth in the consistency of hearing God’s word,” said Castleberry.

“It was through the ministry of this church that really helped me through some really days. There were people that are here in this congregation that walked along side me through tough stuff,” said Abbott.

Pastor Castleberry said for those that can’t make it to in-person service, they can watch online and that’s grown to different states and even different countries. The last day for the “So Loved” revival is on Nov. 14.

