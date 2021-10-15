Victim dies after shooting in Evergreen mobile community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The victim in an Oct. 9 shooting at the Evergreen mobile community has died.

Martin Jones passed away while at United Regional Hospital after being shot in the stomach during an argument with Noel Martin last week. This is the thirteenth murder in Wichita Falls this year.

Martin, 32, has been charged with murder. His bond is set at a million dollars.

Jones was shot last Saturday after he began arguing with Martin, accusing the other man of damaging his house and car. Martin later told police that after he denied it, Jones looked at Martin’s children, all under the age of 15, and accused them of causing the damage. According to Martin, Jones then approached the house and threatened him, at which point Martin walked out into the street and told the other man to go home, or else he would shoot. Jones reportedly started running at Martin, who fired two shots.

Jones was later located with gunshot wounds in his abdomen. He was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He passed away as a result of his injuries on Friday.

Witnesses said that Martin and Jones had a contentious relationship, frequently arguing and even trading punches in the past. When officers asked why Martin had used deadly force in this argument and not in previous altercations, Martin allegedly said that Jones had been walking past his house, speaking loudly to himself about making threats to harm Martin’s family. He said that he fired because he felt his family was in danger when Jones approached him.

Martin was originally charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony. This has been upgraded to murder.

