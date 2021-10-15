WFISD asks for feedback on HS mascot choices

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD is asking for the community to make its voice heard on mascot options for its new high schools.

The school district created a Thought Exchange website that unveils the eight finalists for each school and directly solicits feedback from the community. The final mascot choices, which were chosen based on input from the school naming/mascot selection committee and the Board of Trustees, can be seen in the table below:

Legacy High School Memorial High School Dragons Dragons Warriors Warriors Legends Aviators Leopards Matadors Lions Mavericks Panthers Patriots Ravens Spartans Falcons Titans

People wanting to comment on the mascots may do so without logging into the site.

The feedback will be received by the Board of Trustees, which will then narrow down the selections to the top two options for each school.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.