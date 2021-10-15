City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD asks for feedback on HS mascot choices

WFISD asks for feedback on HS mascot choices
WFISD asks for feedback on HS mascot choices
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD is asking for the community to make its voice heard on mascot options for its new high schools.

The school district created a Thought Exchange website that unveils the eight finalists for each school and directly solicits feedback from the community. The final mascot choices, which were chosen based on input from the school naming/mascot selection committee and the Board of Trustees, can be seen in the table below:

Legacy High SchoolMemorial High School
DragonsDragons
WarriorsWarriors
LegendsAviators
LeopardsMatadors
LionsMavericks
PanthersPatriots
RavensSpartans
FalconsTitans

People wanting to comment on the mascots may do so without logging into the site.

The feedback will be received by the Board of Trustees, which will then narrow down the selections to the top two options for each school.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.
“Cops are about to lose their lives”: Details emerge after Turkey Ranch Rd. shootout
Police formed a perimeter around a home on Turkey Ranch Rd.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shooting at law enforcement
Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
UPDATE: Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing has been found
Jonothan Barnette, 24, joined the U.S. Marine Corps four years ago. He was killed during a...
Family left with questions after Marine killed in training exercise
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
Show opposing views of Holocaust, Texas school official suggests in recording
First National Bank in Wichita Falls is holding Blood Drive this week.
FNB hosting blood drive, offering free COVID antibody testing
Martin Jones was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital.
Victim dies after shooting in Evergreen mobile community
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Mild weather for Friday