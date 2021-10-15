WFPD Academy graduation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 74th class of the Wichita Falls Police Academy graduated on Friday.

There are 11 new officers that will be joining the Wichita Falls Police Department. After just over five months of training, these officers are ready to assist and serve the community. Two graduates said they’re proud to carry on their family legacy.

“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer. It started when I was a kid, my aunt Rena was a sheriff down in Austin,” said new graduate Krystal Basten.

“It was something that was always in the back of my mind. My brother, he became a police officer,” said new graduate Ryder Churchwell.

After 26 weeks of intense training, Officer Krystal Basten and Officer Ryder Churchwell are able to continue their family legacies.

“As we older ones are starting to get close to step out, we want to make sure we’re handing the baton to good people,” said Sergeant Charlie Eipper.

Basten said becoming an officer is much bigger than herself.

“You can be who you want to be and that’s what she kinda provided to me as a child and every time she comes up, and she has her lights on she would make it like the funniest thing ever and I wish I could pass this on to other kids too,” said Basten.

Churchwell said he was able to see how his brother cared more about people after becoming a cop and dad thinks his new job will help mold him.

“He’ll take in more responsibility, give him more responsibility, which makes him grow as a person. His brother did the whole DPS thing, and he said he wanted to be a police officer. I was all for it and I’ve very proud of him,” said Rusty Churchwell, father to Ryder Churchwell.

“There can be a lot of negativity around police officers. I hope not to be that, I hope to bring joy to people’s lives,” said Officer Churchwell.

“I just want to get to know the community, that’s how I can make the biggest difference. If you get to know them, you can learn what they like and what they don’t like and what they dislike and just know them on that person level then you can make that impact,” said Basten.

As the only female who graduated from the class, Basten said she didn’t want to be treated differently because of her gender. She asked for the same amount of toughness the men received.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.