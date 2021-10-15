Wichita Falls Taco Festival to raise money for Zavala Heritage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mayor Stephen Santellana is ready to feed the entire city of Wichita Falls. All while helping students in the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative get a chance to go to college.

This Saturday will mark the first ever Taco Festival. Since announcing the festival, there has already been $5,000 raised going toward those students, and besides the money already raised, Santellana said this event will be a big one.

“Literally everybody I run into says their going so I’m hoping we have enough tacos for everybody,” said Santellana. “To tell you the truth and if it ends up being a really good event, we’re just going to have another one next year. We got t-shirts printed, we have a band coming, somebody’s going to be painting faces, custom t-shirts so it’s a lot going on.”

The festival will be taking place in Bud Daniel Park this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

