HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 Week 8
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Highlights from week eight of Texas high school football and the Blitz on 6.
3-5A DII
GOTW Rider (12) vs Lubbock-Cooper (20)
Old High (41) vs Abilene Wylie (25)
4-4A DI
Hirschi (40) v. Springtown (30)
Burkburnett (21) vs Gainesville (41)
3-4A DII
Graham (7) vs Iowa Park (0)
6-3A DII
Holliday (26) vs Callisburg (6)
6-2A DII
Olney (28) vs Seymour (40)
Electra (7) vs Archer City (43)
7-2A DII
Windthorst (8) vs Muenster (16) (courtesy Bally Sports Southwest)
Private TAPPS
Wichita Christian (16) vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep (62)
