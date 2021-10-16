City Guide
HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 Week 8

Blitz on 6
Blitz on 6(KAUZ)
By Emily Bjorklund, Dakota Mize and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Highlights from week eight of Texas high school football and the Blitz on 6.

3-5A DII

GOTW Rider (12) vs Lubbock-Cooper (20)

Old High (41) vs Abilene Wylie (25)

4-4A DI

Hirschi (40) v. Springtown (30)

Burkburnett (21) vs Gainesville (41)

3-4A DII

Graham (7) vs Iowa Park (0)

6-3A DII

Holliday (26) vs Callisburg (6)

6-2A DII

Olney (28) vs Seymour (40)

Electra (7) vs Archer City (43)

7-2A DII

Windthorst (8) vs Muenster (16) (courtesy Bally Sports Southwest)

Private TAPPS

Wichita Christian (16) vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep (62)

