Impa is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Impa, a young pup looking for her forever home.

Kimber Hopkins explained that Impa is currently fostering with Emily’s Legacy Rescue after being pulled from the city shelter with her mom and siblings. The rest of her litter has been adopted, and she’s patiently waiting to find the perfect fit.

If you’re looking for a “big lap baby,” Impa is your dream dog. This sweetheart is happy to sit perfectly still if it means getting as many pets as possible, and her loving energy is infectious -- if you’re watching closely, you’ll notice that Kimber couldn’t resist dropping a small kiss on Impa’s head during the show.

At three months old, Impa is crate-trained, and her fostering has shown her to be good with both cats and other dogs. She was also not fazed at all by the bright lights and unfamiliar environment of our studio. Whoever ends up calling Impa family is very lucky indeed!

Impa is our pet of the week on KAUZ today. She’s sweet and cuddly who will be a biggish girl and will bring love and companionship to your family and home. Posted by Emily's Legacy Rescue on Friday, October 15, 2021

There is a $125 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

If you’re interested in meeting this sweetheart, she will be in a bassinet at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, along with other animals from Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

