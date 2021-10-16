Student behind McNiel bomb threats arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The student who sent two false bomb threats to McNiel Middle School was arrested on Wednesday.

The student, who cannot be identified due to their age, was reportedly charged with two felony counts of false reporting and making a terroristic threat.

The first bomb threat was reported to Crime Stoppers on Oct. 6, and the school went into lockdown for about 30 minutes before law enforcement determined there was no danger. A second threat was also reported via Crime Stoppers on Oct. 12, spurring a second 30-minute shutdown.

WFISD told parents that the situation was explained to McNiel students on Wednesday to reinforce how serious the situation was, and hopefully avoid future incidents.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.