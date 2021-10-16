City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Student behind McNiel bomb threats arrested

Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The student who sent two false bomb threats to McNiel Middle School was arrested on Wednesday.

The student, who cannot be identified due to their age, was reportedly charged with two felony counts of false reporting and making a terroristic threat.

The first bomb threat was reported to Crime Stoppers on Oct. 6, and the school went into lockdown for about 30 minutes before law enforcement determined there was no danger. A second threat was also reported via Crime Stoppers on Oct. 12, spurring a second 30-minute shutdown.

WFISD told parents that the situation was explained to McNiel students on Wednesday to reinforce how serious the situation was, and hopefully avoid future incidents.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.
“Cops are about to lose their lives”: Details emerge after Turkey Ranch Rd. shootout
Martin Jones was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital.
Victim dies after shooting in Evergreen mobile community
Police formed a perimeter around a home on Turkey Ranch Rd.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shooting at law enforcement
Fort Sill Solider Diana Rubiojurado is missing.
UPDATE: Soldier from Fort Sill reported missing has been found
Jonothan Barnette, 24, joined the U.S. Marine Corps four years ago. He was killed during a...
Family left with questions after Marine killed in training exercise

Latest News

Meet Impa, the sweetest dog of all time.
Impa is looking for a forever home
Wichita Co. Sheriff Alumni Association is waiting on last minute touches before opening their...
WF Sheriff’s Co. almost ready to unveil honorable memorial
COVID-19 has played a huge role in the way that shelters like Faith Mission and The Salvation...
WF shelters prepare for cooler temperatures
TABC
Illegal alcohol sales