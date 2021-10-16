WF shelters prepare for cooler temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Shelter organizers in Wichita Falls are figuring out the safest ways to make their fall pledge to those that step in and out of their doors every single day.

In the past year and a half COVID-19 has played a huge role in the way that shelters in Wichita Falls like Faith Mission and The Salvation Army run their programs. Even limiting the amount of people that come in to enjoy a meal but their hoping with fall rolling in they can finally get things back to normal.

“Anytime you have the big weather shift or you get that first cold snap we do see a little bit of a surge. You get the people who get acclimated to a certain kind of weather and whenever that immediately changes they start coming to find shelter,” said Jeff Baker Site Director of Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

Baker says the shelter is already prepared for cooler days and it’s something they got a taste during this past weekend’s rainstorms.

“If we start seeing that influx of of people come in we can move those bunks a little bit closer together and have people sleep head to toe. We’ve removed some of the tables in our dining hall and we’re limiting each table to three chairs per table,” said Baker.

While The Salvation Army’s dining halls remain closed and they continue to serve their meals to go. They are allowing those in need to stay inside the shelter, for now.

“It all depends on COVID because you can’t bunk everybody all together and sometimes you have to keep the space,” said Major Roxanne Feinauer of The Salvation Army.

One thing both shelters hope they can make happen is having their doors open for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

“We can go as far as putting tables in the hallway because our goal is to obviously make sure that everybody gets a meal. Then once we check them in they can wait at the door until a table become available,” said Baker.

“We’re so hoping they can come in and eat. It’s just so much nicer but the world is is working on a day to day basis,” said Major Feinauer.

Both Wichita Falls Faith Mission and The Salvation Army say they will take the next few weeks deciding what their final holiday plans will be in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.