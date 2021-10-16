WF Sheriff’s Co. almost ready to unveil honorable memorial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff Alumni Association is waiting on some last minute touches before opening their James Larry Jackson Memorial Plaza.

That will honor fallen Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies and several volunteer fire fighters.

Deputy Melvin Joyner says they are waiting for two bronze statues and plaques to be delivered.

There will also need to be landscaping to make the memorial that much more beautiful.

“The sheriff has always wanted to do something to honor those individuals and it’s been a long time coming. I’ll be very happy to see this project come to a completion, “said Deputy Joyner.

He says it’s taken ten years and over 385,000 dollars to get to this point.

The memorial was suppose to be completed last month but deputy Joyner is hoping to have it all done by the end of this month or in early Nov.

