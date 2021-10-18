City Guide
2 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Oct. 18.

54 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 215 cases.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 18, 2021260s (2)4554

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

