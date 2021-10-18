2 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Oct. 18.
54 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 215 cases.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, October 18, 2021
|2
|60s (2)
|45
|54
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
