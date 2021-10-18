Burned home takes everything from “Goat Lady”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A house fire on Sunday has a long time Wichita Falls resident wondering what to do next.

This woman helps other people and you heard about her caring efforts through her daughter.

Cora James, a pillar in her community and at times a lifesaver to many of her neighbors, experienced something we all hope to never go through. She left her home Sunday round 2 p.m. and come home to discover it was on fire.

“When I got back into the drive way, I can see smoke coming from the very back...All along the back side of my trailer,” said James.

James lived in her home for 30 years before it caught on fire.

“No fire, no flames yet just smoke,” said James. “I just got outta the car and I ran through the yard and unlocked the door and I tried to get in the house to get the baby goat and it was black. Solid black in there, and you couldn’t breathe and I couldn’t see nothing.”

James’ daughter said her mother was in the midst of volunteering helping with a baby goat, something she always does.

“My mother took the baby and one of the babies that couldn’t walk or anything, my mother had nursed it back to where it was following her in the house,” said Lois Cuzick. “She bottle feeds them in the house and keeps them in the house until they’re old enough to put out.”

James said her home was gone in a matter of minutes.

“And it was within 20 minutes time and I didn’t smell any smoke,” said James. “I didn’t leave nothing running, nothing during that time, nothing on,” said James.

It was in this house Cuzick said her mother cared for the goats. And the community knows her as goat lady.

“If they need anything, if anything is wrong with there goats or anything, they call her first before they call a vet,” said Cuzick.

Although everything is destroyed, James is holding onto hope.

“I’m hoping I can get back on my property but I have no money no insurance was on the home, I have no money,” said James. “I live from one social security check to the next and am barely making it then.”

As of right now, James is still in shock and the inspectors are still trying to figure out how her home caught on fire. The fire department warned her that everything is damaged.

