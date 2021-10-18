Chamber of Commerce opens nominations for annual celebration awards

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for their annual celebration awards.

The awards include Small Business of the Year, Member of the Year, New Member of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. These awards go to those who have positively influenced the community, the chamber and their mission in 2021.

Chamber officials are excited to recognize those who have gone above and beyond during such a crazy year.

“The past two years we have heard so much negativity,” said Sarah Walton, event coordinator for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. “It is just overwhelming, so we love the chance to talk about the good things that happened, [like] the businesses that opened up their doors or helped their neighbors or set up tents for the hospital for different COVID shots.”

Nominations are underway until Nov. 30. Voting will then take place to see who will take home the big trophy. You can find the nomination form by clicking here.

