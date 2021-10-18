City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce opens nominations for annual celebration awards

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for their annual celebration awards.

The awards include Small Business of the Year, Member of the Year, New Member of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. These awards go to those who have positively influenced the community, the chamber and their mission in 2021.

Chamber officials are excited to recognize those who have gone above and beyond during such a crazy year.

“The past two years we have heard so much negativity,” said Sarah Walton, event coordinator for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. “It is just overwhelming, so we love the chance to talk about the good things that happened, [like] the businesses that opened up their doors or helped their neighbors or set up tents for the hospital for different COVID shots.”

Nominations are underway until Nov. 30. Voting will then take place to see who will take home the big trophy. You can find the nomination form by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
Student behind McNiel bomb threats arrested
This is the third year the unique car wash experience is returning to Southwest Parkway.
All American Haunted Car Wash returns Friday night
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations
Martin Jones was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital.
Victim dies after shooting in Evergreen mobile community

Latest News

Patterson Honda accepting pet supplies for Humane Society
Patterson Honda accepting pet supplies for Humane Society
Wichita Falls Police Department
Wichita Falls Police Department appoints new deputy chief
Wichita Falls
Burned home takes everything from “Goat Lady”
They got a chance to voice concerns during the city’s revitalization meeting
City of WF to host second neighborhood revitalization meeting Saturday