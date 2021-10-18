City Guide
City of WF to host second neighborhood revitalization meeting Saturday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will be hosting its second neighborhood revitalization engagement meeting on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Multiple sessions will be held at Floral Heights United Methodist Church on 10th St. in order to accommodate as many people as possible. Each session will have the same format and discuss the same information. Sessions will take place at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., respectively.

The first community revitalization meeting on Sept. 11 followed the same format with relative success.

These discussions with area residents, business owners, and community members will focus on the aspirations of the neighborhood and future of the central Wichita Falls revitalization. The public engagement meetings are a continuation of the City Council’s strategic plan.

In addition to the public forum, a short online questionnaire is also available for residents to provide input. The survey can be taken here, and residents can sign up to get updates on the City’s neighborhood revitalization efforts here.

Residents and property owners in the area can also contact the WF Planning Division at (940) 761-7451 or email neighborhood-revitalization@wichitafallstx.gov with questions or input.

