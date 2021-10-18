City Guide
Early voting for Nov. 2 election begins

Early voting will run until Oct. 29.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the Nov. 2 election started on Monday, Oct. 18 across Texas.

Texas voters can weigh in on potential changes to the state’s Constitution regarding religious services, eligibility requirements for judges, county infrastructure and more.

READ: Texans to decide eight proposed amendments to state Constitution on Nov. 2

Early voting will run until Oct. 29. Here are links to early voting locations and times for Texoma counties:

A sample ballot can be viewed here.

