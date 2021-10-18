Early voting for Nov. 2 election begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the Nov. 2 election started on Monday, Oct. 18 across Texas.

Texas voters can weigh in on potential changes to the state’s Constitution regarding religious services, eligibility requirements for judges, county infrastructure and more.

Early voting will run until Oct. 29. Here are links to early voting locations and times for Texoma counties:

A sample ballot can be viewed here.

