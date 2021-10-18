Mild weather to start the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see nice mild weather. Today, we will have a high of 76 with mostly sunny skies. The low for tonight will be 55, with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Tuesday, we will warm up into the low 80s. The wind will pick up out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, we will see a high of 82 with sunny skies. However, we are looking at a cold front coming through on Tuesday that will drop us back down into the 70s. The high on Thursday will be 79. Rain chances look to stay out of the forecast for most of the week. However, Thursday night into Friday morning a few showers and thunderstorms do look to develop.

