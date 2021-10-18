City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mild weather to start the week

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see nice mild weather. Today, we will have a high of 76 with mostly sunny skies. The low for tonight will be 55, with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Tuesday, we will warm up into the low 80s. The wind will pick up out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, we will see a high of 82 with sunny skies. However, we are looking at a cold front coming through on Tuesday that will drop us back down into the 70s. The high on Thursday will be 79. Rain chances look to stay out of the forecast for most of the week. However, Thursday night into Friday morning a few showers and thunderstorms do look to develop.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
Student behind McNiel bomb threats arrested
This is the third year the unique car wash experience is returning to Southwest Parkway.
All American Haunted Car Wash returns Friday night
Martin Jones was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital.
Victim dies after shooting in Evergreen mobile community
Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.
“Cops are about to lose their lives”: Details emerge after Turkey Ranch Rd. shootout
WFISD asks for feedback on HS mascot choices
WFISD asks for feedback on HS mascot choices

Latest News

weather
Another cold front will head our way Wednesday
Chilly Night Ahead
Coolest So Far this Fall
Chilly Night Ahead
Chilly Night Ahead
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Mild weather for Friday