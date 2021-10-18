Wichita Falls Police Department appoints new deputy chief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new deputy chief was appointed by Wichita Falls Police Department on Monday.

Police Chief Manuel Borrego appointed Captain Scott Vaughn to deputy chief, who takes over for the late R. W. Smith who passed away last month. Chief Borrego said he wanted someone that was going to be the future of the police department.

Vaughn understands his job is full of responsibility.

“As with any promotion, there’s certainly a responsibility that comes with it. Some of the changes will put me over a different section of the department. Certainly, we’ll look at the needs of the department as we continue to grow and work to serve our community,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn is a native of Wichita Falls and has served 25 years in the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.