City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls Police Department appoints new deputy chief

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Police Department
Wichita Falls Police Department(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new deputy chief was appointed by Wichita Falls Police Department on Monday.

Police Chief Manuel Borrego appointed Captain Scott Vaughn to deputy chief, who takes over for the late R. W. Smith who passed away last month. Chief Borrego said he wanted someone that was going to be the future of the police department.

Vaughn understands his job is full of responsibility.

“As with any promotion, there’s certainly a responsibility that comes with it. Some of the changes will put me over a different section of the department. Certainly, we’ll look at the needs of the department as we continue to grow and work to serve our community,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn is a native of Wichita Falls and has served 25 years in the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
Student behind McNiel bomb threats arrested
This is the third year the unique car wash experience is returning to Southwest Parkway.
All American Haunted Car Wash returns Friday night
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations
Martin Jones was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital.
Victim dies after shooting in Evergreen mobile community

Latest News

Patterson Honda accepting pet supplies for Humane Society
Patterson Honda accepting pet supplies for Humane Society
Wichita Falls
Burned home takes everything from “Goat Lady”
Chamber of Commerce opens nominations for annual celebration awards
Chamber of Commerce opens nominations for annual celebration awards
They got a chance to voice concerns during the city’s revitalization meeting
City of WF to host second neighborhood revitalization meeting Saturday