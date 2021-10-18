City Guide
Patterson Honda accepting pet supplies for Humane Society

You can drop off pet supplies at Patterson Honda located off Central Freeway.
By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Humane Society of Wichita County relies on donations for all of its pet supplies, so they said a month-long pet drive at Patterson Honda is a blessing.

The Humane Society is in need of cleaning supplies to clean the kennels, pet food for cats and dogs, pet bedding, treats and toys.

“So really anything that you think that the Humane Society needs for cleaning the kennels or if you have kennels laying around,” said Robert Agu, sales professional and food drive helper. “Blankets, anything for them to help the dogs out that you’ll have at your personal home, they need the something in the shelter as well.”

You can drop off pet supplies at Patterson Honda located off Central Freeway until Oct. 31.

“I thought about doing something to give back to the community,” said Agu. “Manager says we need to do something to give back and I was like why not give back to the Humane Society. Going over there and learning about what they do every single day has made me want to keep on helping. I didn’t know how in-depth it was for what they do for the community.”

